Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

Shares of BIB stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $69.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.15.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

