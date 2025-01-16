Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $424.26 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of -213.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $509.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $545.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $490.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

