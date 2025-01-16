Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 145.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BTA stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

