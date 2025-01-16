Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 18.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $10.49 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.