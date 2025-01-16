Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,549,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,834,774,000 after purchasing an additional 224,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,620,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,142,000 after purchasing an additional 210,461 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,015,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,340,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Edison International has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.96.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

