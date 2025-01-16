Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 70,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 544.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.