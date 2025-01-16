Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average is $115.68. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $101.06 and a 52-week high of $121.70. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

