Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,179,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,711,000 after buying an additional 92,032 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,933 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 987,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,653,000 after purchasing an additional 110,325 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $131.79 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $111.92 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average is $130.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.