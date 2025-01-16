Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 484,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,726,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after purchasing an additional 211,272 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

