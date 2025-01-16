Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,081,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $10.76 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

