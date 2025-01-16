Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 47.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

RF stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

