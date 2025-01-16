Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $671.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.