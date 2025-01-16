Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 64.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 41,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $544,086.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,268.47. The trade was a 49.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

