Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 350.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 264.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 231,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

