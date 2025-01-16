Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $672,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $104.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.85. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $107.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

