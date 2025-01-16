Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38,300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $42.55.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.