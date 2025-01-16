Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38,300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

