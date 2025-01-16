Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 426 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,980,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,733 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,474,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,875,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,669,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $41.15 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

