Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,657,000 after acquiring an additional 114,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $580.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.62 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.17 and a twelve month high of $584.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $537.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.50.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total value of $145,230.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,816.73. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at $140,595. This represents a 88.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,190 shares of company stock valued at $25,012,927. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $549.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.17.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

