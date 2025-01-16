Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,922,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 88,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock worth $2,462,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $190.79 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $198.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

