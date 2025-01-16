Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MFM opened at $5.35 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

