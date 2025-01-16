Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,845,000 after buying an additional 14,610,123 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,693,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,745,000 after buying an additional 2,606,950 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,355,000 after buying an additional 1,043,484 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,078,000 after buying an additional 806,705 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,628,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,593.52. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,160,800. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

