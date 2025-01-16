Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 104.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $464,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE DMB opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

