Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 133.5% during the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $3,471,000.

RAAX stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46.

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

