Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 837 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,307 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 278,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $138.32 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $118.72 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.