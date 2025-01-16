Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Position Lowered by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Certara by 442.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Certara by 198.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 46,880 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Certara by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Certara by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 122,411 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

CERT opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

