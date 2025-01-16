Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 48,126 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Optas LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $57.36 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

