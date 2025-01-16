Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Raised by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,361.75. This represents a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. This trade represents a 59.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,035 shares of company stock worth $62,282,808. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $103.38 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.