Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 6.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

CTAS opened at $195.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $146.29 and a one year high of $228.12. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

