Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,553 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,845,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,015.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,550,000 after buying an additional 587,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 52,880 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

