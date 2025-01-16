Claro Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 72.4% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $174.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.00, a P/E/G ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $209.15.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $47,190.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,981,153.92. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $52,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,845,281.32. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,556 shares of company stock worth $5,142,803. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

