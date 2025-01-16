Claro Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 699.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 590.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 107.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,660,000 after buying an additional 430,481 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.
Insider Activity at Smartsheet
In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $280,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,439,610.10. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,424.40. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $3,645,543. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Smartsheet Trading Down 0.1 %
SMAR stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -938.50, a P/E/G ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $56.55.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
