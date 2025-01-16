Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 48.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 33.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,498 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,482,000 after buying an additional 86,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

BRBR opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.