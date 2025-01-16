Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.13%.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

