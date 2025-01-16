Claro Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.09.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $236.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.35. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $245.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.