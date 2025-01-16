Claro Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allstate by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Allstate by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $32,411,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Allstate by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %

Allstate stock opened at $188.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $150.17 and a twelve month high of $209.88.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.