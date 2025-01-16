Claro Advisors LLC Sells 9,659 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.76.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,795.09. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.