CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CMS Energy by 310.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,125,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,519,000 after buying an additional 851,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CMS Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,503,000 after buying an additional 719,093 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CMS Energy by 404.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 892,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 715,891 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CMS Energy by 552.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 479,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 155.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 767,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,665,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

CMS stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,893,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,285.15. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,084. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

