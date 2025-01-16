Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $609,789,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $570,341,000 after buying an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $409,919,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,078 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $163,752,000 after buying an additional 52,856 shares during the period. Finally, Ribbit Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC now owns 394,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $274.89 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 3.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,598,033.30. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $2,099,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,260.88. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,333 shares of company stock valued at $95,092,118 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

