Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 31,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 28,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

