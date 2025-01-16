Czech National Bank Purchases 926 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth $297,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Insulet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Insulet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.81.
Insulet Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $264.38 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $279.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.09 and its 200-day moving average is $231.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Insulet Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
