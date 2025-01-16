D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 152.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 360.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 904.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,780 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.6 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $145.47 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.02 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $192.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.