Delcath Systems, Inc. Releases Preliminary Financial Results and Updates Corporate Presentation

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) recently shared its preliminary financial results for the quarter and full year ending on December 31, 2024, along with updates on its corporate presentation. The company reported that as of December 31, 2024, it had 14 active sites utilizing HEPZATO KIT and approximately 36.2 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

In the preliminary unaudited financial and operational results announced on January 13, 2025, Delcath projected total fourth quarter and full-year revenues to be around $15.1 million and $37.2 million, respectively. Specifically, revenue from HEPZATO KIT was anticipated to be approximately $13.7 million for the fourth quarter and $32.3 million for the full year. Additionally, revenue from CHEMOSAT was expected to be approximately $1.4 million for the fourth quarter and $4.9 million for the full year. Gross margins were estimated to fall within the 80%-85% range.

Delcath also disclosed having $53.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024, with no outstanding debt obligations. However, it is essential to note that these financial results are preliminary, and actual figures may vary as the company finalizes its financial close process for the mentioned period.

In a separate update, Delcath made available an updated corporate presentation for potential use in conferences and investor meetings on its website. The presentation includes forward-looking statements, outlining various aspects such as clinical trials, financial updates, and market expansion opportunities.

The company emphasized that the estimated preliminary financial figures have not been audited or reviewed by an independent registered public accounting firm and should not be considered a substitute for Delcath’s full audited financial statements. Delcath’s leadership team is geared towards commercializing its products and has expertise in managing high-value specialty products in the oncology space.

Investors should stay updated for the company’s progress in terms of site activations, revenue growth, and upcoming catalysts, including the CHOPIN data readout and the initiation of additional clinical trials. Delcath’s commitment to addressing the unmet medical needs of patients with liver-dominant cancers like metastatic uveal melanoma underscores its potential impact in the oncology market.

The information in the press release and corporate presentation has been furnished by Delcath Systems, Inc. through an SEC Form 8-K filing, with the full document and the referenced exhibits available for review on the company’s website or through the official SEC filings.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

