Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFR stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

