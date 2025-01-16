Elevai Labs Announces Leadership Changes – Graydon Bensler Named CEO

Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB), a subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc., has recently undergone significant leadership changes. In an official statement released on January 8, 2025, Elevai Labs disclosed that Jordan Plews has been removed from his positions as Chief Executive Officer of Elevai Biosciences, Inc., and Director of Elevai Research Inc.

Following these terminations, the Board of Directors promptly appointed Graydon Bensler as the Chief Executive Officer of Elevai Biosciences and Elevai Research. Additionally, Braeden Lichti has been named Chairman of both Elevai entities, effective as of the same date.

These swift adjustments in leadership aim to steer Elevai Labs towards its objectives effectively. Elevai Labs, an emerging growth company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol ELAB, appears to be strategically repositioning key roles to drive future growth and innovation.

The company has submitted the necessary disclosures with the Securities and Exchange Commission in compliance with Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Elevai Labs is taking strides to fortify its leadership team and uphold its position in the competitive market landscape.

For further details, interested parties can refer to the official Form 8-K filed by Elevai Labs Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 8, 2025, including the pertinent exhibit indicating these recent leadership changes.

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

