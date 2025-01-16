Emergent BioSolutions Inc. to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Releases Corporate Slide Deck

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a leading provider of medical countermeasures and treatments, announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe C. Papa, will be presenting at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 15, 2025. In connection with this event, the company will be sharing a corporate slide deck, as detailed in its recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The information disclosed in the Form 8-K filing stated that Mr. Papa will be presenting slides that are incorporated by reference into the filing. It emphasized that the contents of these slides, including the corporate slide deck (Exhibit 99.1), are being “furnished” and not “filed” for specific securities regulations purposes. Thus, they will not be subject to certain liabilities under relevant laws.

Moreover, the filing clarified that the information within, including the corporate slide deck, will not be integrated by reference into any registration statement under the Securities Act or other related filings unless explicitly stated in such documents.

In addition to the disclosure related to the conference presentation, the company provided details of its financial statements and exhibits, including the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. corporate slide deck and a cover page interactive data file embedded within an Inline XBRL document.

As per the filing, the company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Richard S. Lindahl, signed off on the document on behalf of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The filing is intended to provide shareholders and interested parties with essential company updates and a glimpse into Emergent’s participation in industry events.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. continues to focus on its mission to safeguard public health with a diverse portfolio of medical countermeasures and pharmaceutical services. The upcoming presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference signifies the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement within the industry.

The detailed content of the corporate slide deck shared in the 8-K filing is expected to shed further light on Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s strategic initiatives, financial performance, and future prospects within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

