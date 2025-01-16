Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $311.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of EFX opened at $264.13 on Monday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $213.02 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,781.83. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $15,770,648.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. This trade represents a 34.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,044. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Equifax by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $3,070,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,746,000 after buying an additional 40,843 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

