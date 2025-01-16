Financial Avengers Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Avengers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 11.7% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.65.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $223.35 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

