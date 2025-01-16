FingerMotion Reports Increase in Q3 2025 Revenue PerformanceSingapore / Newsfile – (January 15, 2025) – FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR), a mobile services and data company, has released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, en

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FingerMotion’s 8K filing here.
FingerMotion Company Profile
FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.
