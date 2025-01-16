First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $756,000. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 635,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

