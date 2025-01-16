First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.